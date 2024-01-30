BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.61

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 29267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

