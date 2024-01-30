CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Holdings Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 127.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $344.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.76. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $275.79 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

View Our Latest Report on CACI International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.