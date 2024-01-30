Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. 1,677,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,204. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

