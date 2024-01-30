Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Down to $29.99

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.99, but opened at $27.74. Cadence Bank shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 413,665 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

