Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Trading Up 1.4 %

CAL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,470. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.92. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,119 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

