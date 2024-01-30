California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,266 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $74,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $233,680. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CWT stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.