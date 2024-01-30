Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.64

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 2154481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get Calix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALX

Calix Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.