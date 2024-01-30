Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

