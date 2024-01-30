Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) versus indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Head to Head Review

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -154.49% -69.41% -58.18% indie Semiconductor -65.14% -18.35% -9.00%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Canaan has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canaan and indie Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $634.88 million 0.45 $70.51 million ($2.01) -0.82 indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 11.02 -$43.40 million ($0.91) -7.45

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canaan and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00

Canaan presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 159.15%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $14.07, suggesting a potential upside of 107.70%. Given Canaan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Canaan on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan



Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About indie Semiconductor



indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

