Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,090.0 days.
Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Capcom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.
