Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GHI opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $26.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.68%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

