Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.29

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 107534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,134 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,779 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,298 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

