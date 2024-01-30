Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lowered by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,647 shares of company stock worth $11,690,618. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

