Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 16th

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 850,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 295,452 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 88,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

