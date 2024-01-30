Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CWST stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after acquiring an additional 91,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,080,000 after acquiring an additional 572,792 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.