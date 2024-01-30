Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $291.51.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

About Casey's General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

