Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,058 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 2.66% of Catalent worth $218,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Catalent by 118.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Catalent by 29.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after buying an additional 428,260 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $11,349,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

