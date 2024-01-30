CC Japan Income & Growth (CCJI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 on March 1st

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CC Japan Income & Growth Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 181.44 ($2.31) on Tuesday. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.75 ($2.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.78. The firm has a market cap of £244.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth alerts:

About CC Japan Income & Growth

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.