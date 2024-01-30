CC Japan Income & Growth (CCJI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 on March 1st

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CC Japan Income & Growth Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 181.44 ($2.31) on Tuesday. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.75 ($2.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.78. The firm has a market cap of £244.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00.
About CC Japan Income & Growth
