Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.025-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Celestica also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.770 EPS.

Celestica Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. 797,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.06.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 983.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.