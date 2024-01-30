Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $535.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $55,094.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,407.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $181,882. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

