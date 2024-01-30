Central Valley Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

CVCY opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CVCY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.