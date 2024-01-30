Central Valley Community Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVCY opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVCY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Central Valley Community Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10,760.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $79,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.