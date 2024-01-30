Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Update

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 115,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Charge Enterprises by 44.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRGE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,623,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,694,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.59. Charge Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

