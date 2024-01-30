Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.43 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 261,728 shares of company stock worth $96,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

