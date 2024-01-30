Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $162.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $161.01 and last traded at $159.57, with a volume of 29863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.03.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $139.96.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

