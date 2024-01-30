Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.12. 273,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.52.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

