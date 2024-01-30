Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.39. 2,914,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,498. The company has a market cap of $282.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.87. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

Free Report

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

