Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,886.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

About Chubu Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.