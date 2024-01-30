Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,886.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
About Chubu Electric Power
