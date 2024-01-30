Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $602.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

