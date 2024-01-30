Citigroup Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $237.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $234.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of PWR opened at $197.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $147.33 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

