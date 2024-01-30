Citigroup Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 242,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 168,859 call options.

Citigroup Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of C traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,496,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,961,287. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

