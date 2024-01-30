Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.32

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.
Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CZWI stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
