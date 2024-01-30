Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.32

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

