Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,180 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.13% of Clean Harbors worth $101,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after buying an additional 119,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,792,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $179.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average is $166.70.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

