ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.09 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 471.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

