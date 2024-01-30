Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $220.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

