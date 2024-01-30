Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4,985.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.26. 77,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,244. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

