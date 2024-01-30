Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.86. 135,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

