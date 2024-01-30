Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

