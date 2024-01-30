Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 61,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 58,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 21.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 599,905 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 259,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

