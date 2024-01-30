Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. 176,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,799. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

