Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VXF opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $167.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

