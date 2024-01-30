Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.