CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $173.42 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,072 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

