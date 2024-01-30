Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

ONEOK stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 401,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

