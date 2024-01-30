Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,235 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 103,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,497. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

