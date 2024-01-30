Cohen Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.80. 819,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,794. The company has a market cap of $381.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $493.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

