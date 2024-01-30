Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,400 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in Sempra by 29.9% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. 660,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,431. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

