Cohen Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lyft by 64.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nomura cut Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 2,427,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

