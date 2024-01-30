Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AppLovin by 109.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Benchmark lifted their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE:APP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 789,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

