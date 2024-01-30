Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,564 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. 2,359,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,322,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

